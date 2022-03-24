Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks will face a complete role reversal Thursday night in San Francisco as they try to reach the NCAA Basketball Tournament’s Elite Eight for the second straight year. From the hunted against upset-minded Vermont and New Mexico St., Arkansas must shift gears to the mind of a hunter as it tangles with top-seed Gonzaga.

One thing won’t change. The so-called national experts expect the Razorbacks to be out of the tournament when the final buzzer goes off. In the case of the Zags, those predictions carry more weight, especially since Arkansas managed just 53 points in its second round clash with the Aggies. Gonzaga enters the game with the highest-scoring numbers in the country, 87 points per game. However, the Hogs low scoring game against New Mexico St. is not typical of their season average of 76 points per game.

A lot could be made of the difference in the schedules of the two teams since Arkansas faced four ranked SEC opponents during the regular season while Gonzaga had to contend with just one. But the Zags definitely played the tougher nonconference schedule with four ranked opponents to none for the Hogs.

Interestingly, Arkansas went 4-1 against its ranked opponents while Gonzaga was 5-1 against the top 25 teams on its schedule.

To pull off an upset the Razorbacks will have to be at their best defensively. The top seed in the NCAA Tourney enters the contest shooting a hefty 52% from two point range and 32% from behind the arc. But the stat that jumps off the page is Gonzaga’s 18.4 assists per game. The Zags are number three in the country at sharing the basketball which is a big reason why they feature five players averaging double-digits in scoring.

But these stats aren’t as foreboding as they might seem. The Razorbacks only have four guys scoring in double figures but six averaging eight points or more to just five by Gonzaga. While the top-ranked Zags are averaging almost 90 points per game, Arkansas is giving up just 68 points per game. We have seen that Muss’ guys are fully capable of cutting deeply into an opponents scoring average. In the Hogs so-called “ugly” win over New Mexico St. the Aggies were held to 27 points below their scoring average.

One stat Arkansas must take advantage of is points off of free throws. The Hogs are number two nationally in points from the line with over 17 per game. It will be essential for them to attack the basket and try to force the Zags into giving up a lot more than the 11 points per game their opponents are averaging. The Hogs have won several games this season with points from the line.

Generally, Arkansas favors an up-tempo game but Gonzaga is usually deadly with it so it will be interesting to see if the Hogs try to slow the game down a bit.

Nolan Richardson, who coached Arkansas to a national championship in 1995 and was in three Final Four’s and six Sweet Sixteen’s at the school, knows a thing or two about NCAA Tournament games. He says one intangible that will favor Arkansas is the way this team has finished games.

“One thing I’ve noticed about the Razorbacks,” Richardson pointed out, “they never quit. There’s some games that they should have lost but because of their mentality and that swagger they have and the things Muss has pushed into them, that keeps them hard to beat.”

Richardson is one expert analyst who gives his nod to Arkansas and make no mistake about it, he watches as much college basketball in a season as any of them. Having Nolan on your side is no small thing.