Canaan Sandy receives lifetime tickets to Razorbacks games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It was a very special day on Sunday for Arkansas super fan Canaan Sandy.

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek surprised Sandy and his mother with two lifetime season tickets to all Razorback home events during Sunday’s basketball game against Oral Roberts University.

“In my three years here, there’s not been many events that Canaan and his mom have missed unless he’s been sick,” said Yurachek. “So to be able to give him and his mom lifetime season tickets, to our number one super fan, and see them both crying when we did that. I mean, that is a very special moment for me as the director of athletics.”

