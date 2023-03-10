FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dylan Carter threw three near-perfect innings in relief to lock down his first career save and secure No. 8 Arkansas’ 7-4 series-opening win over Louisiana Tech (8-5) on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Hogs (11-2) racked up 11 hits and drew nine walks in Friday’s win. Jace Bohrofen, who finished with two hits, including a home run, and two RBI, was one of three Hogs to recorded multiple hits against the Bulldogs.

Bohrofen swatted Arkansas’ first of two two-run homers in the bottom half of the second inning, giving the Hogs an early 2-0 lead. A few batters later, Parker Rowland hit a two-run homer of his own to extend the advantage to four.

Bohrofen raised his season slash line to a team-leading .462/.600/.872 in the win. The Razorback captain has four home runs and 12 RBI to go along with his team-high 10 walks and five hit-by-pitches on the year.

On the bump, Hagen Smith cruised through his first four innings of work. The left-hander did not allow a hit until the top of the fifth when Louisiana Tech scored a pair of runs with two outs in the inning to cut into Arkansas’ lead.

Smith departed after twirling five innings of two-run ball, striking out seven while allowing four hits and four walks. The sophomore earned the win, improving to 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 19 1/3 innings on the year.

Kendall Diggs added to Arkansas’ advantage with his second RBI of the game in the bottom of the fifth. The designated hitter recorded an RBI on a fielder’s choice in the third before his sac fly gave the Hogs a 6-2 lead headed into the sixth.

Cody Adcock, the first pitcher out of the Hog bullpen, tossed an inning in middle relief, striking out two but allowing two runs on three hits and walk. LA Tech cut its deficit down to two against the right-hander before Carter was deployed.

The Bentonville, Ark., native entered with two on and none out in the top of the seventh, retiring the first three batters he faced to shut down the Bulldogs’ threat and protect the Hogs’ 6-4 lead. Peyton Stovall provided some extra cushion with a RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh, but Carter would not need it.

The Hogs’ emergent relief ace closed out the final two innings, allowing just one base runner in the process en route to the 7-4 win and his first save of the year as well as Arkansas’ third multi-inning save of the young season.

Arkansas looks to clinch its third weekend series win of the year in tomorrow’s game two against Louisiana Tech. First pitch between the Hogs and Bulldogs in 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst) on the call.