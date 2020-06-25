Casey Martin signs with the Phillies

Casey Martin is officially a Pro Hog.

The former Arkansas shortstop has signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for well over slot value at $1.3 Million.

Martin was drafted by the Phillies in the third round of the MLB Draft. As the 87th overall pick, his slot value was estimated to be around $689,300.

Following the draft, Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said the team was “really excited” Martin fell to them in the third round. “We did not go into the draft expecting that Casey Martin would get to our third-round pick. When he was there, we were thrilled to take him,” he says.