In a surprising turn of events, Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz went undrafted in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Opitz had a stellar career behind the plate for the Hogs. He played in 143 games as a Hog throwing out 32 of 39 base runners. At the plate Opitz hit .248 with 3 home runs, 11 doubles, a triple and 44 RBI.

In the shortened 2020 season Opitz hit .302 with a home run, six doubles, a triple and drove in 11.

He also threw out 6 of 10 base runners.