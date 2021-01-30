Casey Opitz Not Concerned With Lack of Preseason Hype Nationally For 2021 Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior Casey Opitz likes what he has seen from his teammates as the 2021 Razoback baseball season grows nearer.

The love Arkansas gets from the national media isn’t there as much this year, but Opitz has no concerns about that. He was asked if he has a chip on his shoulder due to that?

“Not too much, man,” Opitz said. “I don’t really keep track of that. I have a pretty big chip on my shoulder enough. I don’t think I can handle any more. But that’s good, man. I’m seeing my guys get recognized. You gotta love that. They just have to go out there and earn it, just like we do as a team. The rankings are awesome or whatever, but they don’t give out a preseason national championship, so we have to go in there and do our job.”

After seeing last year’s season get cut short due to COVID 19, Opitz has noticed a difference in this year’s team.

“Absolutely. Usually you don’t have this many older guys and guys that have been through it for two or three years around still,” Opitz said. “Especially on a pitching side, when you have guys that come in and they know the culture already and you have a majority of guys knowing the culture. The freshmen just feed off that and they feed off guys helping each other and putting the work in every day. Culture-wise, it’s been instilled the past, since I’ve been here. That’s what the freshmen come in and they get to see first-hand how we do things around here and we’re trying to win each and every day.”

Opitz returned then the Hogs have Jalen Battles at shortstop, Robert Moore at second base and Christian Franklin in center field. That should assure the Hogs of being strong up the middle. But Opitz doesn’t feel it stops there.

“Up the middle, but all around our defense, I think it’s going to be elite,” Opitz said. “I think it’s going to be top-10 in the nation. I don’t think there’s going to be, I don’t want to jinx us, but we look really solid out there. If the pitchers hit the spots, we’re going to make the plays. We’re going to make the routine ones, we’re going to make some great ones. It’s really good to have Jalen at short, who’s just a vacuum out there. It’s huge. Robert, obviously you guys saw a little bit last year and what he can do in the infield. Franklin, just steady out there.

“And it’s the rest of the guys. You’ve got (Jacob) Nesbit at third. First base we have a lot of guys, Cullen Smith can go over there, he’s been really good over there lately. And outfield, we’ve got (Braydon) Webb, (Brady) Slavens. We’ve got (Cayden) Wallace the freshman coming in and has looked really good out there. He’s been a third baseman and he’s coming in, he’s looking like a legit guy. It’s been exciting to see our defense.”

Dave Van Horn agrees with Opitz.

” It’s big,” Van Horn said. “I don’t think there’s too many teams who can match up with us up the middle. Obviously there’s a few. Then you throw in Jalen Battles, whose had a year and half basically of playing at a junior college and had an outstanding fall for us. He’s probably going to play shortstop for us. Those guys will be tough to beat, when you look at having all of those guys. I feel like that some of those guys have a chance to play in the big leagues. If we can keep those guys healthy and on the field it’s going to be fun to watch.”

Franklin had praise for Opitz and the others providing defense up the middle.

“I think that’s the best position players in the country up the middle, honestly,” Franklin said. “We know what Opitz can do behind the plate. And then we saw a little bit of Robert last year, but he’s honestly the best infielder I’ve seen. Then the addition of Battles, he’s just super smooth at shortstop, makes everything look super easy. He’s got a really good bat as well. So I’m excited to watch those guys play this year.”

Both Van Horn and Kevin Kopps talked about a deep pitching staff with severan potential starters.

“Our depth is incredible,” Opitz said. “We had really good depth last year and now we’ve just added on to that and we kept guys. It’s been huge for me to kind of get with them throughout the entire fall and winter workouts and see how they’re working, see what’s changing. I’m really excited to go out there today and face them and being able to catch the guys and see how everything’s going to shape up.”

Some of the pitchers are freshmen and adjusting to SEC baseball can test even the best of them. Opitz talked about issues young pitchers face in college.

“You’re not facing high school hitters any more,” Opitz said. “On a high school team, you have one or two guys that are going to play at this level, maybe, on some teams. Here, we’re all good hitters. We all have good approaches, so you can’t just come out here and throw your 95 mph fastball. We’ve seen that for the past three, four years. You’ve got to be able to mix pitches, you’ve got to be able to mix locations, so that’s what every pitcher comes in here having to work with and then they get with (Matt) Hobbs and they’re able to work on their pitches. Becoming a pitcher and not just a thrower out there.”

One such pitcher last year as a freshman was Benton’s Peyton Pallette.

“He’s got that mentality of he wants to attack guys,” Opitz said. “Coming in as a freshman, you’re trying to figure out how your stuff works. Now he’s got a really good feel for how his stuff works and how he wants to attack hitters with it.”

You have noticed a difference in his velocity?

“Oh yeah,” Opitz said. “He came in with really good velo and he’s just added on semester after semester, year after year. He’s just continuing to get better. His curveball is even better. He’s added to his secondary pitches, so he’s looking like a real threat.”

In addition to being a leader for the overall team, Opitz is also working with all the younger catchers on the team since very likely one will be his replacement in 2022.

“I took that pretty serious in the fall and in the winter, as I’ve told you guys,” Opitz said. “That’s what I love to do. I’d love to get the next great Arkansas catcher through here and get him ready to go. Whether that’s going to be Cason (Tollett), (Dylan) Leach, (Charlie) Welch – it’s going to be one of those guys and they’re going to do a great job. They’ve been working hard. They all bring their own thing to the table, they just have to go out there and compete and work for it.”

Arkansas will open the season Feb. 19 in Arlington against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. in Globe Life Field. They also take on Texas on Feb. 20 and TCU Feb 21 in the same event. Both those games start at 7 as well.