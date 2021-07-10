Catching up with Christian Franklin before the MLB Draft

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Walmart NWA Championship
September 20 2021 05:00 am

The Major League Baseball Draft begins on Sunday and Arkansas’ Christian Franklin is the top Razorback in the pool of prospects.

The Diamond Hogs’ centerfielder is ranked as the 52nd best draft prospect by the MLB and has been getting interest from clubs across the league. Franklin even had a pre-draft workout with the Kansas City Royals.

Franklin ended this past season starting 60 of 61 games he appeared in, holding a .274 batting average with 54 RBI and 13 home runs. Defensively, Franklin is known as one of the best outfielders in this draft class and has good speed, stealing a team-high 11 bases this season.

PTN sat down with Franklin to discuss how he has been preparing for the upcoming MLB Draft, get his reaction to this past season and remembering his favorite moments as a Razorback.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play