Q. Our first question is from Lanny who wants to know: How did the crowd at the Kentucky game compare to the crowd at the Auburn game? Everybody’s saying it was off the charts.

A. The athletic department says there were more fans at the Auburn game. I don’t see where they could have put any more people at the Kentucky game. I haven’t been up there to look but apparently there’s enough room behind the top row of seats in the upper deck for fans to stand. It looked like to me there might have been two or three hundred people doing that. What I know is this: When Devo Davis was fouled with :13 left in the game and Arkansas was already up by three points, the fans realized that Arkansas was going to win. The noise level actually hurt my ears. I put my hands over them and I’d never done that before. Not in BWA. Not in Barnhill. So again, I say to all those people who were suggesting a year ago that BWA needed to be downsized, think again.

Q. @mousetown asks: Does anybody know what was wrong with J-Will against Kentucky? They said he was sick but didn’t give any specifics.

A. The players and coach Muss said he was throwing up at halftime. Our own C.J. Macklin said he saw him go to the locker room early in the second half. To be that sick and do what he did in that game elevates the name Jaylen Williams up with the greats that have played at Arkansas.

You have to understand what was happening under the basket in that game. Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe scored 30 points with 18 rebounds. The kid’s got amazing hands. He can reach over the back and take rebounds away from guys his size without fouling.

He’s averaging 15 boards a game and has the highest shooting percentage in the league, 60%.

Early in the game Musselman was giving J-Will some help in defending Tshiebwe but Kentucky was getting too many back door layups off of that strategy. So he ended up leaving J-Will on his own for most of the second half.

The key is what happened in the last four minutes of the game. J-Will scored 10 crucial points.

No matter how the rest of the game goes or if he’s sick, J-Will will usually end up making the difference in a close game. That’s what great players do.

Q. WholeHogAlum87 says: Tshiebwe seemed to get away with 3 seconds in the lane all day and on one specific play, 8 seconds plus with no call. What is the actual rule and do high profile players get special treatment? It seems like his stats may be inflated due to setting up camp in the lane.

A. It’s three seconds and it’s probably the most overlooked rule in the game. I haven’t watched enough of Kentucky’s games to know if he does that a lot so I can’t address the special treatment/inflated stats part of your question. No question he did it a lot in the Arkansas game.

Q. WooPig348 wants to know: With Seniors night coming up, who of Muss’s 8-man rotation could you see returning next year?

A. Devo Davis is back for sure. Au’Diese Toney, JD Notae and Jaylin Williams can each come back but will they? Notae and J-Will will likely have NBA opportunities. The issue with both is, can they significantly up their draft stock with another season?

Q. Nostalgia says: The nation watched probably the best coach in college today and I’m afraid the big boys will come calling soon.

I shudder

A. I don’t think he’s going anywhere. Why would he? He’s got the best student involvement in college basketball. The best arena. The best fans. He’s building a monster.

His wife has relatives in Arkansas and she loves it here. Their daughter loves it. I don’t think either one of them wants to uproot her.

Finally he’s got an AD who hired him, believes in him and will do what he has to to do keep him.

Q. Anybody says: From PeeWee basketball to the pros, I have NEVER seen a team walk off the court early. I understand the safety issue regarding storming the court, but come on, congratulate the winning team. It is called GOOD SPORTSMANSHIP.

A. I think coach Cal is extremely clever. Having those players walk out was a way of taking a parting shot at Arkansas and its fans. He explained it as a safety issue since fans did rush the floor after the Auburn game which was a dig, like, We don’t do that stuff at Kentucky but at a school like Arkansas, I guess they get excited when they beat a great program like ours so I have to be careful that my players don’t get hurt.

It’s not a huge issue but to me it was petty on his part. Sort of the way Texas fans act when they get beat.

Q. Blood Red Hog wants to know: What is Sharkansas and how do I get the t-shirt?

A. Sharkansas started in 2017 with a fraternity on campus. They ordered the costumes and got permission from the athletic department to wear them at a game. They still do it from time to time for big games but it is controversial. A lot of Hog fans don’t like the shark thing because of the whole Landsharks thing at Ole Miss. Others point out that the shark costumes are blue and white, like Kentucky’s colors.

But other fans get annoyed by the complaints and are basically saying, back off. Those students have a right to have fun and long as they show up and create a great atmosphere at games.

To me it doesn’t happen enough to worry about.

As for the tee shirts that the students were wearing, I don’t think you can buy them. They are given out free by the athletic department for students to wear at games and as far as I know they don’t sell them in their own merchandise store.

Q. Eddy Lynn asks: Have you seen the photo of the guy mooning a Kentucky player shooting free throws? I think it’s embarrassing but a lot of my friends think it’s funny. What about you?

A. First of all how people reacted to that is their own business. If they think it was funny, fine.

My own view is that it crosses a line that a school doesn’t want crossed by a fan. I’m all for fans, especially students, getting rowdy. But dropping your pants for any reason is over the top. I’m pretty sure it’s against the law.

The recruiting PR the basketball program has gotten over the past few weeks has been huge. I’ve had friends call me from Texas who are not Arkansas fans. They are knocked out by what they’ve seen. Muss says it’s been happening to him from his friends all over the place.

I don’t like the idea of some opposing coach putting that photo on his phone and showing it to the parents of a recruit. Like, you want your son to go to a place where fans drop their pants at free throw shooters?

The word I got from the athletic department is that they didn’t know about it when it happened. If they had, they would have dealt with it immediately. But there’s been no word on what they plan to do next.

Q. Alex4Hogs88 says: I was just watching John Nabors hate Kentucky basketball podcast. He was retelling the story about what happened with the Monks. Where do the Monks sit on the all time hated sports-related individuals list in Arkansas?

A. It was controversial at the time but these days I don’t hear anybody talking about it. Eric Musselman just out recruited Coach Cal in the 2022 class. Arkansas had a one and done last season. They’re going to have to maybe three for next season. It’s a non issue these days. Almost all of the best players in the state are staying.

I honestly think if Malik Monk came along right now he’d be a Hog. I also don’t think there are Razorback fans who are also Lakers fans who a refuse to embrace Malik. They don’t care what happened five years ago.

Q. Slobberslob says: Well we lost the home opener so, the sky is falling. Started SEC play 0-3, the sky is falling. I think that’s true of most fans everywhere but what do you think is the largest over reaction by Hog fans? We are a temperamental lot.

A. Actually I don’t think it’s bad. I’d much rather see them overreact than pay no attention. Overreaction is what you get when fans expect you to play like a top five team. It’s early but in the first two weekends I didn’t think Arkansas looked like a top 20 team.

Their pitching has been good with a staff E-R-A of around 2.5 but at the plate they’ve been average to bad depending on the game. The overall team batting average is around .230. It needs to be in the .270 range. But the big issue is failing to deliver in key situations. They are 0-10 with the bases loaded

In the head-to-head matchup with number 8 Stanford they were shut out and held to three hits. Arkansas left eight men on base in that game.

In the Sunday doubleheader Arkansas went 16 innings without an earned run. But it ended well. Jalen Battles hit a three-run HR in the 8th and Robert Moore had an RBI double in the 9th.

So Arkansas is 4-2 and is back home now for 10 straight games before SEC play starts. DVH will be tinkering with the lineup, trying to jump start the offense.

Q. Bern Bradley doesn’t like the idea of four four-team pods when the SEC expands in 2024.

He says: A pod would force schools to play each other every year. 3x 6 is better.

A. I’m confused by this question. I’m not sure if you’re referring to three pods with six teams or six pods with three teams but either way that’s 18 teams and the future expansion will have 16 teams. Also, to me, having all teams playing the same schedule is a positive. That’s the way it used to be.

These rotating opponents create an unbalanced schedule like Arkansas has had in football the last two seasons. The toughest schedule the country.

I favor leaving the SEC in two divisions but with no crossover games. Add two more teams for a total of 18 and you’ve got each team playing the other 8 in its division plus four nonconference games. At the end of the regular season take the top two in each division and play a two-game playoff for the overall league championship. The winner and maybe the runner up goes into the national championship playoff.

Q. Robs4515 says: Auburn’s recent shenanigans got me thinking about former coach payoffs. Is Arkansas still paying Bielema and/or Morris?

A. Bielema and Arkansas settled their lawsuits against each other and he is paid off. The Razorback Foundation is still making payments to Morris.

Q. Salty spork comments on Grambling hiring former Baylor head football coach Art Briles.* He says:

Someone was going to take a risk on him eventually. Co-Ed’s should stalk up on mace and whatnot.

*After Ask Mike was recorded Briles resigned at Grambling to avoid creating any controversy at the school.

A. There’s been a lot of speculation about Briles ever since he was fired at Baylor. A lot of fans thinking he’ll show up as a head coach at a mid major or a coordinator at a power five school. So far neither has happened. My guess is the AD at Grambling knows that as an assistant coach Briles will have nothing to do with the behavior of players or discipline when needed. That’s the head coach’s job.

I don’t see Briles getting another head coaching job for that reason though he will probably move up as a coordinator now that he’s getting a shot.

Q. NashWPS18 asks: Muss, DVH, and Pittman… Has there been a better combo on campus at the same time?

In the late 80’s Nolan Richardson, Ken Hatfield and Norm DeBriyn was a good trio so to me the answer is not a no brainer but that combo was broken up when Hatfield left for Clemson in 1990. So I’d say yes, Muss, DVH and Pittman are the best three revenue sport head coaches, coaching at the same time at Arkansas.

Q. teamOTIS wants to know: Did you get to meet Duke Deuce at the basketball game? Also are there any cool celebrities you remember coming to hogs games over the years?

A. I don’t know Duke Deuce. I guess he’s the guy they kept showing on the video board. No, I didn’t meet him. My idea of cool celebrities would probably be different from yours. Marvin Delph is a cool celebrity to me. Nolan is cool. DeBriyn is cool. I see them at games a lot.

I once talked Jack Nicholson the actor at halftime of an Arkansas game but that was in Seattle at the ’95 Final Four. If somebody could get Tom Sellick to come to a Razorback game I’d like to meet him. Or Gary Sinise, the guy that played Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump. He’s cool. Lionel Richie the singer. I like him. That would be great. Why doesn’t somebody invite them?