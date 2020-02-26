Center Field looks good on Sophomore Christian Franklin

Sophomore Christian Franklin currently leads the Arkansas starters in batting average, hitting .440 after the first seven games. He’s also yet to commit an error.

“I caught myself in certain situations trying to do too much, and getting too much out of my game instead of sticking with what I know,” says Franklin.

Christian Franklin’s freshman season taught him the speed of college baseball. Now the Arkansas sophomore and former left fielder is taking a year full of knowledge with him to center field.

“Getting a lot of reps in batting practice is huge because other than that you can not get realistic reps off the bat, and getting a lot of reps in center field is going to help me transition to that spot.” he adds.

Dave Van Horn called Christian Franklin the center fielder of the future. That future is now.

He’s taking over real estate in center field previously owned by Dominic Fletcher and Andrew Benintendi.

So how does he want to make his mark?

“Honestly in the same way if I can. There have been a lot of good center fielders coming before me, so hopefully I can fill there shoes for sure.” ads Franklin.

Defensively he has the glove, and at the plate he’s made some adjustments this off season.

“I worked this summer really hard on staying connected, get the bat head out, and this fall and spring hitting plus velocity better.”

Before the season started, we asked Franklin which he liked better, making a diving grab or hitting a home run. His answer?

“A home run. Especially the no doubters when you know it’s gone.” said Franklin with a smile.

It’s a good feeling, especially when you hit the first one of the 2020 season.