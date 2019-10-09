Chad Morris, Mark Stoops Both Feel Teams Used Bye Week Wisely

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Kentucky both had this past Saturday off and the two will bring 2-3 records into Saturday night’s game in Lexington.

Chad Morris talked about the advantages of a bye week to get his quarterback and receivers back healthy.

“Well, first of all It provides great continuity across the board there when you’re able to do that,” Morris said. “We’ve really had just one game where we’ve had our wide receiver corps with Treylon (Burks) and Trey (Knox), CJ (Cheyenne O’Grady) with Nick (Starkel) playing a complete game together. And it’s only happened twice in the first five games. So I think what that does, it obviously gives us depth and gives us an opportunity to continue to build on what we saw in the Colorado State game and giving those guys the ball in space. So it’s good, it’s really good to get those guys back this week. It’s been a great week of practice for them.”

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops knows Arkansas has some weapons on offense when they are all healthy.

“I see a group that is very, very talented and very explosive,” Stoops said. “You see that at times. I’m sure them with the continuity of everyone back they will definitely have some playmakers and Nick is a very, very talented quarterback with a lot of experience. We’re definitely going to have our hands full. They definitely present a challenge.”

One offensive weapon Arkansas has that may very well not play on Saturday is senior left tackle Colton Jackson. He is out with a concussion.

“I do not believe he’s going to be out at practice today,” Morris said. “So we’re evaluating right now still. So we’ll see how the week continues to progress but right now he won’t be out (here) today.”

If he practices Thursday would you be comfortable starting him on Saturday?

“It all depends on where we are and if we feel he’s confident of playing,” Morris said. “We’d like for our guys to go through practice as much as possible if we can and get some type of run-through and some type of contact on them. So we’re just going to wait and see.”

If Jackson is unable to go it appears that junior Myron Cunningham will get the start. Cunningham didn’t play in the Texas A&M game.

“Yeah of course Myron has gotten game experience this year,” Morris said. “So I expect Myron to step in that left tackle and be just fine. I don’t have a problem with that.”

Another player who it appeared would be able to play this week, but now not looking very good is junior wide receiver Jordan Jones. Is he practicing today?

“Doubtful,” Morris said. “Very doubtful.”

Morris will need all his offensive weapons back this weekend since Kentucky’s defensive line presents some challenges as does senior linebacker Kash Daniels.

“I think you better be ready to play with a low pad level,” Morris said. “All three of those guys are back and some of the guys behind them got quality playing time last year. So, that’s the strength defensively, those three returning starters there. They are big, they’re physical, they play with their hands and do a great job of separating and coming off those blocks. We just got to work pad level and just understand it’s going to be a battle of the line of scrimmage, as it is every week in this league.”

Senior defensive end Calvin Taylor Jr. (6-9, 311) has 16 tackles, 11 solo, three for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. The Wildcats are one of the bigger defenses up front in the SEC.

Morris talked about how the team used the bye week following a 31-27 loss to Texas A&M.

“Coming off a bye week, we had an opportunity to get some guys back healthy this past week and obviously continue to build on a lot of the things we did in the Texas A&M game and correct some mistakes that we had,” Morris said. “There’s a couple of position groups we needed healthy. The wide receiver group, we’re back at full capacity in it, so that’s good to see.

“But overall, it gave us an opportunity to go back and focus on ourselves, focus on technique and fundamentals, things that you do in an open week to get ready for a Kentucky team that is going to be ready to go at their home stadium.”

While he has been healthy and contributing to the Razorbacks, wide receiver Tyson Morris won’t be a forgotten guy even with Knox and others returning. Morris is a sophomore from Fayetteville High School who walked on at Arkansas and then earned a scholarship prior to the season. He’s currently fifth on the team with nine receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.

“I think the way the that his teammates respond to him,” Morris said of what impresses him about Morris. “The way he comes to work every day and puts his work in in the time since I’ve been here, and the continuity he has with his teammates, there’s something special to be said about that. I just think he made some production for us last year and has really grown on that during the winter months and the summer months. What he’s done for us this year, especially in a room that’s been depleted with injuries, we’re very fortunate and glad we have him.”

Kentucky, coming off a 10-win season in 2018, started 2019 with a 2-0 record. They lost to a still undefeated Florida 29-21 in Week 3. The past two games have seen them lose at both Mississippi State 28-13 and South Carolina 24-7. They have battled injuries at quarterback. They lost starter Terry Wilson for the season and then Sawyer Smith was injured. Wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. has played some quarterback and finished up there against the Gamecocks.

“Our quarterback situation we are banged up,” Stoops said. “We’ve got three guys hurt so the rest of our team understands that and we have to pick up the slack any way necessary.

“All quarterbacks were out there Monday and Tuesday and will be out there today and I’m not going to get into much more detail than that. I could go on and on and talk about the health or how healthy is he (Smith) or not healthy, whatever. I’m not getting into it all.”

Morris talked about how Arkansas has handled not knowing who will be the quarterback for Kentucky.

“Well we’re prepared for different scenarios,” Morris said. “With where they’ve been this year with their quarterback situation and the injuries that they’ve had – obviously putting Lynn in there is going to add a whole new dynamic. It’s going to pull one of their best weapons at wide receiver into a quarterback where he’s touching the ball every play. I anticipate him playing some quarterback. How much I don’t know.

“And I think Sawyer is going to play as well and it be just a mixup. I really do. It’s whatever gets a hot hand, they probably are going to stay with it. And if not they’ll probably go back and forth. But we’re prepared. It’s about how we play. That’s what I focus on more than anything.”

Is it a disadvantage for the Hogs to have prepare for multiple quarterbacks?

“Well, obviously you’ve got to spend a little more prep time with that, with different scenarios,” Morris said. “But you have to do that regardless through the course of a week. But again we do, we have to put a different emphasis on different folks that are back there. At the end of the day we’ve still got to block, we’ve still got to tackle. We’ve got to run to the football and play at a very high level.”

With both teams having two weeks to prepare for this game expect to see some wrinkles from both teams.

“There’s definitely going to be wrinkles,” Stoops said. “I think each and every week, if it’s a one-week turnaround, there’s always wrinkles. But with two, I think it’s definitely an opportunity for both sides to kind of go back, look at the things we’ve done, take a look at our tendencies, try to break things up a little bit tendency wise. I think we are who we are and they are who they are, but there’s certainly going to be wrinkles. Coach Morris is always very creative, so you always have to be prepared for that.”

The offensive captain this week will be senior tight end Hayden Johnson who has had a big role with Arkansas this season.

“He’s done a great job for us in all aspects, on special teams and on offense,” Morris said. “We like to use him as our utility back. He goes in and does a great job blocking at the point of attack. Hayden’s definitely an asset to us and really beneficial on special teams.”

Arkansas and Kentucky will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.