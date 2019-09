Arkansas head coach Chad Morris met with the media on Monday to recap the 31-24 loss to San Jose State and look ahead to this week’s game with Texas A&M in Arlington.

Morris says there was nothing last week in practice that led to the loss to the Spartans. He also talked about holding everyone accountable including a message to the fans about his team responding this week and going forward. Hear from coach on those topics and more in this uncut weekly press conference.