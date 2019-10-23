Chad Morris Projects Bigger Roles for Treylon Burks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — True freshman Treylon Burks has made a name for himself at Arkansas this season.

The former Warren standout has played in six of the seven games with five starts. He missed the San Jose State game with a concussion. Burks has 18 receptions for 273 yards and has two rushes out of the Wildcat. He has returned 10 punts for 113 yards. Chad Morris talked about expanding Burks’ role, but being cautious as well.

“The biggest challenge is with that make sure you don’t overload him,” Morris said. “He’s got a lot on his plate as it is. As we continue to add to him we want to make sure what he feels comfortable with especially as a true freshman.”

His first action in the Wildcat was this past Saturday against Auburn.

“We have to get the ball to our playmakers as much as we can,” Morris said. “See if these guys can provide that spark we need. It’s our job to get creative and find ways to get them the ball in space.”

Morris also sees a bigger role for Burks not just next season, but in the future and compared him to a former Clemson great.

“I think he’s gonna be a versatile player that will be all over the field,” Morris said. “Very similar to a Sammy Watkins we had that would get back in the backfield, could run the Wildcat, run downhill as a running back, set in the slot. I think he’s very versatile in what he can do. The sky is the limit with his potential.”

Arkansas will be missing some starters on the offensive line in Tuscaloosa. A pair of seniors, guard Austin Capps and tackle Colton Jackson, both left the Auburn game early.

“Austin is out and Colton is doubtful right now,” Morris said.

Redshirt sophomore Kirby Adcock played left guard in place of Capps.

“Kirby came in last week and did some good things,” Morris said. “He’s got to continue to get better as well all do. But he’ll have his opportunities this week as he did last week.”

Morris is going in the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame next year. He passed his thoughts on that.

“Well, you know, I’m obviously very honored,” Morris said. “There’s so many people along the way that you want to thank and a lot of great players I’ve been around and great coaches that helped get to that point. I got the phone call about three weeks ago and was very flattered.”

Cheyenne O’Grady is the offensive captain this week. He also has tied the school record for touchdowns by a tight end. Any surprise there?

“It really isn’t,” Morris said. “Just an unbelievable talent. A guy that continues to get better. Really challenged CJ over the last year and a half of how good can he be? How good does he want to be? And, you know, he’s doing a really good job of pushing himself as we’re continuing to grow him.”

Arkansas and Alabama will kickoff at 6 p.m. on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.