Chad Morris Provides Injury Update Beyond Dorian Gerald

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chad Morris provided a detailed update of senior defensive end Dorian Gerald’s injury on Monday, but also talked about the ones beyond that.

Defensive end Jamario Bell, tight end Cheyenne O’Grady, left guard Austin Capps, all seniors, true freshman defensive end Mataio Soli and junior wide receiver Jordan Jones all have been dealing with injuries.

“We think Jordan (Jones) will be back probably in a couple of weeks,” Morris said. “We’ll re-evaluate it this week, talk to our training staff and see where they’re at with that, with Jordan, but hopefully a couple of weeks. We know he’s getting closer.

“Austin Capps, we anticipate him being back. Jamario Bell we’ll anticipate him being back. C.J. O’Grady is back.”

Capps was helped off the field in the second half on Saturday with what appeared to be some kind of leg issue. O’Grady had knee surgery on Aug. 13 and Jones was injured in the second scrimmage of the preseason.

Soli’s injury happened during Saturday’s game. He was in obvious pain with his right hand leaving the field following the victory.

“I think he’s going to have a cast on his hand,” Morris said. “I think he had a fracture in his hand. So he’ll play this week, has got a cast. He was out there practicing yesterday. Don’t anticipate him missing any playing time at all.”

Soli had one tackle against Portland State. Joe Craddock talked about what it will be like to get O’Grady back at tight end.

“It will be big,” Craddock said. “He’s obviously one of our better players. Those other tight ends have worked hard and he’s seen that. So, I think he’s obviously raised his level a little bit coming off of that injury. He’s got to be better. He’s got to do things that we ask him to do from a route running standpoint, blocking and all that kind of stuff. But, I think he’s done enough to be ready to go and make some plays for us.”

Arkansas will return to the practice fields on Tuesday as they prepare for Saturday’s Ole Miss game in Oxford.