Chad Morris Seeking More Consistency from Offense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Coach Chad Morris met with the media following Tuesday’s fourth practice of the spring.

While he had praise for the defense, he’s seeking more consistency from an offense.

“Offensively we’re not as consistent as we need to be, but we are much better,” Morris said. “We are much better. I want to credit a lot of that, hopefully it’s the fact of we’ve got a pretty stout defensive line that’s very disruptive. But we’re going to continue to push on each other and get better. But I do like where we are going into full pads.”

Among those he’s wanting to see more from is senior tight end Cheyenne O’Grady.

“I think we’ve got some competition in that room,” Morris said. “I think it’s iron sharpens iron. You know we’ve got a standard that we’ve set we’re going to play at. You do that and you’ll be running with the group you want to run with. If not, we’ll let you run with the other groups.

“That’s kind of where we’re at with C.J. C.J. is a senior. C.J. has got to decide if this is exactly what he wants to do. Our standard is not going to change. He’s one of the best football players in the country and we’re going to treat him that way. So we’re going to see how he responds.”

Morris talked about great players he has coached in the past who demanded they be held to higher standard.

“All the great players I’ve coached that have been truly a difference maker, you’re been able to hold those guys to a higher standard than you were anybody else,” Morris said. “They wanted that and demanded that. Tajh Boyd demanded that, DeShaun Watson demanded that, Sammy Watkins demanded that, Courtland Sutton demanded that. Look, ‘Don’t treat me like every one else. I want you to hold me to a higher standard and I want you to be tougher on me than you are others.’ If that’s the case then all the young guys are like, ‘Wow, if you’re going to get on that guy, get on Courtland Sutton … if he overlooks Courtland Sutton or he doesn’t overlook that then he isn’t going to overlook me at a true freshman.’ Again, it picks everybody up.”

How is O’Grady responding to that?

“Well, he’s working a little bit with the third unit right now,” Morris said. “So we’ll see. He’s getting some first unit, too. He’ll respond. He always does. He’s done it the last couple of days.”

A player who has taken advantage of a position move is Chase Harrell who moved from wide receiver to tight end in the offseason.

“Chase has completely transformed his body, and he’s so much more at home at that tight end position, and so I’m really pleased with Chase,” Morris said. “I think Chase is going to add great value to that room this year.”

Morris was pleased with Tuesday’s practice and how the players responded.

“I really love with this football team is right now,” Morris said, “the energy level, the enthusiasm, the ability to get out there and practice and practice at a speed that we are practicing at and getting after each other and still compete. That says a lot about how much this football team has grown. I am really excited about that.”

Morris was pleased with Tuesday’s practice which was in hotter conditions than the previous three.

“We got some heat that was thrown on us today which was good,” Morris said. “We needed that. You hear guys out there encouraging others to keep pushing through. We have purposely tried to strain these guys in some tough situations. We had some situational awareness things today that we had to hit and it was good.

“By purpose and by design, we wanted to really tax these guys. I am excited about where we are moving forward and going into full pads tomorrow.”

The defense created three more turnovers on Tuesday and drew extra praise from Morris.

“Defensively right now, we are playing at a speed which we haven’t since we have been here,” Morris said. “That is a credit to some depth that we have in our D-line. I think it is very much evident that guys are helping each other out.”

Morris singled out some defensive players who have impressed him.

“In the back end, I have been extremely impressed with Buster Brown and Kam Curl, two guys who have really caught our attention and obviously Joe Foucha is another one that is really coming on,” Morris said. “Those two guys have really stepped up. I have been really pleased with how well our defense has looked.”

Two more defenders who are freshmen who drew praise from Morris were Jalen Catalon and Greg Brooks Jr. in the secondary.

I was pleased with Greg,” Morris said. “Greg actually made an incredible play out here today. I’m pleased with him. He’s one of those young guys that’s holding up his weight. I think Scoota said it best in his interview out there with you all, he wants them to understand that he doesn’t have next year. He’s got right now. He wants to elevate them. They’re all working together. I’m proud of Greg. Jalen is working some free and he’s working some nickel.”

Arkansas will don pads for the first time this preseason. Wednesday’s practice will begin at 10:05 and the fifth one.