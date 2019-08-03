Chad Morris Talks QB Battle, First Day of Practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chad Morris met with the media following Friday’s first preseason practice.

Among the topics was the quarterback position and if he had an idea on when he might name a starter. The candidates are senior Ben Hicks, junior Nick Starkel, redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones and true freshman KJ Jefferson. Morris was asked how the group looked on the first day.

“I was very impressed,” Morris said. “I was very impressed. No. 1, they were all working together. They were very accurate and communicating when something wasn’t right or they didn’t like a look. They were talking, and talking to each other. I was very impressed. I thought the ball was jumping out of their hands extremely well. I thought we were, again, accurate.

“We pushed the ball down the field early in practice. We challenged them late in practice in some team settings and we hit some deep balls down the sidelines. Some guys did. Day 1 I thought was really well. I thought it was really good.”

Hicks has three years of playing experience for Morris while at SMU. Jones played in three games last year thus preserving his redshirt season. Starkel is a transfer from Texas A&M while Jefferson signed with the Hogs out of Sardis (Miss.) North Panola High School. Since Starkel and Jefferson are new what were your impressions of them?

“Yeah, dealing with Nick and KJ, really their first time out there in a setting with the whole team, for a first practice, I was pleased,” Morris said. “I was really pleased with K.J. I thought that he definitely you could tell he had been working this summer, as Nick, and grasping our install for the day. I thought it came very natural to KJ, especially on some of our zone reads. I thought he looked really comfortable doing that. Now there’s techniques and some intricate details we’ve got to get.

“Same way with Nick, getting Nick to understand what the answers are out on the edge if the ball is pulled. But I was pleased with both of them. I think they’re both well ahead. I knew Nick would be. I thought KJ was well ahead of where I thought he would be, especially for Day 1.”

In 2018, Morris started three different quarterbacks. Cole Kelley started the first game, Ty Storey the second and then Kelley the third. Connor Noland started the Tulsa game. None are still with the team. Hicks seemed to take command of the job in the spring, any concern about reopening it this fall and get into similar situation as last season?

“I don’t anticipate that,” Morris said. “I really don’t. I think fall camp is gonna work it out. We would love to have a guy in place sooner rather than later, but if we don’t we don’t. When we get to that first game we would love to have a guy and this is our guy and we’re gonna run with him.

“I do know this we’re gonna have to have them all to be successful. We will see how it unfolds. What I saw today I think we’ve got a great battle ahead of us. I think that position in itself has elevated everybody.”

Morris was asked again about a timeline for naming the starter at quarterback, but made it clear he won’t rush the decision or pin himself down with a particular date.

“As far as a timeline for naming a quarterback, like I said, I would much rather name one sooner than later, but I’m going to put a time limit on it,” Morris repeated. “It’ll work itself out. It always does.”

On the first day, Morris liked what he saw from the tight ends including Cheyenne O’Grady, Hudson Henry and Chase Harrell.

” CJ O’Grady made some unbelievable catches today, and Chase Harrell made some fantastic catches,” Morris said. “Those were a couple of guys off the top of my mind. He had to go up and make a catch over the top of a guy. I thought they made some really good catches. I saw that Hudson (Henry) made a really nice catch. And again, these guys are going through Day 1. We targeted the tight end quite a bit today, so I’m sure they’ll be good and happy tomorrow.”

He also talked about the health of the team that entered practice with all on board, but had one injury on Friday.

“No, everybody was healthy,” Morris said. “(Offensive tackle) Noah Gatlin went down about three quarters of the way through practice. We will re-evaluate him and hope to get him back. We had 110 out there and 110 were healthy and ready to go.

“I think it was his knee. But I don’t know. It was three-quarters into practice. We’ll find out about that. I don’t know how big a deal it is.”