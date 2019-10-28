Chad Morris Will Start QB Who He Feels Gives Them Best Chance to Win Game

Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks tries to get away from Auburn defender Derrick Brown as he scrambles out of the pocket during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fans who are have wanted to see KJ Jefferson and John Stephen Jones at quarterback may get their wish on Saturday, but maybe not.

Chad Morris talked about the quarterback situation on Monday during his press conference.

“First of all, we’re going to win the this football game this week, and whoever we feel like is the best opportunity for us to win that game is first and foremost who we’re going with,” Morris said. “I don’t know that right now at this point. But I do know that all options are on the table and we would love to have an opportunity to get some more of our younger guys in at times. But we’re going to win a football game, and that’s our approach.”

Joe Craddock, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, also reiterated the Hogs will not necessarily play a freshman now with four games remaining.

“I would love to,” Craddock said. “I would love to play some, but again, we are going to play the players that give us the best chance to win and if those guys are one of those guys, then we will play them. But, there’s a lot of our guys that we feel like are doing a really good job and have probably earned some playing time, so if you see them in there that’s why. Again, we are going to play the best players to give us the best chance to win.”

Arkansas has started junior Nick Starkel five times this season and senior Ben Hicks three games. Jones, a sophomore, played in relief of Starkel for his first action of the season. Jefferson is a true freshman who hasn’t played this fall. The Hogs have struggled at the position.

“Well, I think, again, you know it’s it’s something we’ve talked about several times up here is just the consistency,” Morris said. “And you know when you look across the landscape of football in general, at all levels, and you know just the consistency at the quarterback position.

“When you have that, a lot of things line for you and allow you to have success. When you’re not as consistent there’s a lot of things that suffer. Then you start pressing, and and just it starts with the quarterbacks and it starts with consistency at that position. Not just on this football team, but on every football team across the country that you look at.”

Starkel has struggled at times since the Colorado State game where he had a very good showing.

“I definitely think that you can see there are some confidence issues,” Morris said. “There’s a lot of factors that come into play. He obviously played against a really good defensive secondary last week and we knew that. But I do think that just our offensive struggles and inability to get things going, turning the ball over. It’s something you’re going to have to work through, and at that position you’ve got to continue to work through those tough times. That’s kind of where we’re at.”

Starkel was 5 of 19 passing for 58 yards and three interceptions against Alabama on Saturday night. Craddock was also asked about Starkel struggling?

“I think the week after that game was tough on him, whatever it may have been,” Craddock said. “I think he lost a lot of confidence in that game. We’ve tried to bring his confidence back. We felt like last week going into the Alabama game I felt like he was starting to feel it again. We’ve just got to continue to love on him, be there for him and try to work him through this process.”

Hicks injured his shoulder against Auburn and didn’t play against the Tide. Is he back in the mix as far as the quarterback reps at practice?

“We’ll have a general idea of how we’re going to do the reps in practice,” Morris said. “Similar to kind of what we did a little bit last week. With Ben being back healthy, he’ll get some reps in there as well.

“We believe he’s back. He got better as the week went and would have been ready to play Saturday if we needed him in kind of a last-chance situation for him, but I anticipate him being fully healthy this week and ready to go if that’s what’s called on him.”

Jones was 6 of 7 passing for 49 yards and a touchdown against the Tide. He also rushed six times for 14 yards with a long of 12. Morris talked about Jones’ performance against the Tide.

“I thought he did some really good things,” Morris said. “I thought it opened up a new dimension to our run game in the zone read, something that we want to continue to build on.

“And yeah, I think he gave us a spark and did some good things for us, made some good reads. In fact, every one of his reads were right on, so I was very proud to see him and the success that he had. Again, we have to put together the plan that’s going to benefit this football team moving forward.”

What does it do for the offense when the quarterback makes the right read?

“Well, it’s the dimension of his ability to run the football,” Morris said. “Very similar to what Mississippi State does with Garrett (Shrader). He’s a big part of their run game and it’s a lot of the zone-read game. If you’re reading the end, the end boxes and he gives the ball underneath, it takes the extra hat out of there because he’s accounting for the quarterback. If the end squeezes and he pulls it, then you get your quarterback up on a safety or out in the flats. There’s different dynamics, there’s different RPOs that go with a quarterback read.

“There were several the other night that John Stephen had an opportunity to throw the ball out in the flats or run it and he threw the ball out in the flats on a couple occasions. I thought he did a really good job. I really did. I thought the moment wasn’t too big for him. I thought he was very scrappy and tough and he just gave our offense a lift. I thought we had a great plan all week long. We came out moving the football, but again, when you put yourself in the situations that we did and making the mistakes that we did, it’s hard to overcome.”

Craddock also was asked specifically about Jefferson and his progress this season.

“He’s done a really good job since the by week, he’s done some really good things,” Craddock said. “Since really that week, every week he’s been progressing. He’s learning, again I think I mentioned this last week or the week before, he’s been in every one of my meetings and answering questions. I think he’s done a really good job. He’s really developing himself and getting ready.”

Arkansas and Mississippi State will kickoff at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.