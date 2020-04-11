Charles Thomas Continues to Excel on the Hardwood After 12 Seasons Overseas

Former Arkansas forward Charles Thomas recently wrapped up his 12th year of professional basketball overseas after his season was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak. Thomas, played for Basket Ravenna Piero Manetti in the Series A2 Basketball League in Ravenna, Italy.

“We had two weeks away from the Italian Cup. First time the team was first place and we were hosting in our city for the first time ever,” said Thomas. “So we were doing good things for the city and the history of basketball in that city.”

Thomas earned MVP and Forward of the Year honors in his league. It is the second time in his career he has earned the Player of the Year award. Thomas was averaging 19.9 points and 6.6 rebounds in 25 games with his club.

*Congrats* to Charles Thomas for being named the Player of the Year and the Forward of the Year in Italy's @LNPSOCIAL! Charles led Ravenna (@basketravenna) to the top of the standings at 20-5 when the season was called off. On the year, the strong, crafty vet averaged 20 + 7! pic.twitter.com/7AB4lWUqF2 — OVERTIME (@OvertimeAgent) April 8, 2020

“Really having another good year. I was having one of my better years that I have had. It was a big year for me. It was kind of bitter sweet because we weren’t able to finish,” Thomas says.

Thomas is back in Mississippi waiting out the coronavirus. As for what is next for Thomas, he says he would like to keep playing and has a couple of goals still left for himself as he looks forward to year thirteen of professional basketball in the 2020-21 season.

“To have the career that I have had, 12th year at age 34. I am still the Most Valuable Player to a league. It feels good. It feels good. Just a lot of work, a lot of work. Trying to get at least one, two more championships before I am out of here,” added Thomas. “That’s what I am kind of telling myself. Just get one or two more CT and you’ll have a really really good, a really good accomplished career. Right now I have two championships and now two MVPs.”