Chavis excited about the approach of his defense entering 2019 season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – John Chavis is a lot less stressed than he was in his first pre-season camp at Arkansas. The veteran SEC defensive coordinator has his own way of doing things and not all of the players bought into to his system a season ago. What’s been the best thing so far about year two?

“I think it’s been the attitude of our players in the way they’ve come to work. They’ve taken the hard hat approach,” Chavis says. “They know that when we walk on the field and we cross those lines it’s all business. They’ve approached it that way. “

Camp has been all about developing depth so Chavis can rest his starters more this season. There’s depth, he says, even at linebacker were this defense was supposed to drop off once you get past part Scoota Harris.

“Scoota’s a great player and I’m glad I got an opportunity to coach him but hey, we can put Grant Morgan in the and it doesn’t drop off that much,” Chavis adds. “There’s a couple of freshmen out there that I’m not going to call any names that I think will have an opportunity to help us.

Bumper Pool and Hayden Henry are two more linebacker that has Chavis smiling these days. The man is so upbeat in fact that he’s even cracked a few jokes at press conferences lately, like when he was asked about the salt and pepper beard he’s been sporting in camp:

“This is what happened,” said Chavis. “I broke my radio and unless I’ve got good music on I can’t shave so that’s my story and I’m stickin’ to it.”

These guys aren’t running away from what happened last year. We were 2-10 and we have to own that until we change it. That’s the manta of this defense under the Chief.