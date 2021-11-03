Check out what’s new at Bud Walton in 2021-22!

FAYETTEVILLE – Razorback Men’s Basketball is back, and we have some new pre-game notes and initiatives we would like to inform you of before the games officially tip-off on Nov. 9 versus Mercer.

SOLD OUT

For the first time since 2001, Bud Walton Arena is completely SOLD OUT through season tickets. That means BIG crowds every single game. So get to campus early, find your parking spot, and come inside Bud Walton Arena so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

FAN MESSAGES

Send someone a personalized scoreboard greeting during Razorback Men’s Basketball Games. You can say Happy Birthday, Congratulations and more in front of a sold-out Bud Walton Arena. Proceeds will directly benefit the more than 460+ Arkansas Student-Athletes. Be on the lookout on Arkansas Razorback Men’s Basketball social media channels for when this offer launches and how to participate.

CAN’T MISS ITEMS FOR THE OPENER

To commemorate the Razorback men’s basketball postseason run during the 2020-21 season, we will be giving away 5000 rally towels marking the team’s first Elite Eight appearance since 1995. The first 4000 fans and first 1000 Arkansas students to arrive at Bud Walton Arena on Nov. 9 will receive one. Doors open 90 minutes prior to tip-off. Schedule posters will also be available at the doors.

PRE-GAME HAPPY (HALF)HOUR

“Happy Hour” is back for the 2021-22 Razorback Men’s Basketball season during select games. For the game on Nov. 9, starting when doors open, we will have:

• $3.00 Busch Light from the Beer Portable on Level 2 and near the North Gate.

• $1.00 off Popcorn, Water, and 32-ounce souvenir sodas at all concession stands.

• Get 3 Chicken Empanadas for $3.00 from our Bud’s Cluckin Chicken Stand near the East Gate.

All offers are good for 30 minutes.

FOOD & BEVERAGE OPTIONS

New to Bud Walton Arena this season:

• Wright’s Barbecue – located near the West Gate

• Big Red’s Brews & Dogs – two locations, near West and East Gates

• Gametime Burgers & Brew – two locations, near South and North Gates

• Bud’s Cluckin’ Chicken – located near East Gate

• Muss Have Grilled Cheeze (food cart) – located near North Gate

COMING SOON: Beer Garden at the Bud – located directly outside North Gate

COMING SOON: Original Razor Tator (food cart) – located near West Gate

Returning to Bud Walton:

• Shake’s – two locations, near South and North Gates

• Gusano’s – located between South and East Gates

• Newk’s Eatery – located near West Gate

^ NOW FEATURING A KID’S MEALS!

PRE-GAME BASKETBALL TEAM ROUTINE

Get to the game early to make sure you do not miss out on a new Razorback Men’s Basketball pre-game routine. The team will perform on the court approximately 30 minutes before tip. (For example, the routine will start at approximately 6:30 pm for the home opener on Nov. 9.)

This routine has been a staple of the Musselman family dating back to Bill Musselman, Eric’s father, during his time at both Ashland University and the University of Minnesota.

You won’t want to miss it.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Also, part of the new pre-game presentation this season will be the National Anthem being performed approximately 15 minutes prior to tip-off. This has been done to help build and maintain the excitement prior to the opening tip for our players and fans alike. Make sure you’re at the arena and in your seats early.

ATTENDANCE REWARDS PROGRAM

The attendance rewards program will be split into two parts: Razorback non-conference (does not include exhibition games) and conference home games. Those who meet the criteria for the rewards program will receive:

Non-Conference Perfect Attendance:

WILL RECEIVE: 25% discount on one item at Hog Heaven

WILL RECEIVE: One free drink ticket that can be redeemed at select concession stand locations inside Bud Walton Arena during the 2021-22 Men’s Basketball season

ELIGIBLE FOR: A commemorative basketball signed by the entire 2021-22 Razorback men’s basketball team

ELIGIBLE FOR: A pair of courtside seats at a home conference Razorback Men’s Basketball game during the 2021-22 season (to be agreed upon by both parties)

Full Season Perfect Attendance:

WILL RECEIVE: On-court recognition at a home non-conference Razorback men’s basketball game during the 2022-23 season.

ELIGIBLE FOR: A custom Razorback men’s basketball throwback jersey

ELIGIBLE FOR: All-expenses paid trip to the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Tampa, Fla., (includes roundtrip airfare, up to four-night stay in the team hotel, and all-session tickets to the SEC Tournament – for you and one guest)

*Eligibility/discounts are applicable only for those who have perfect attendance for ALL tickets within their account. For example, if you have two season tickets, both those season tickets must be used/scanned for all the non-conference games to be eligible for the non-conference perfect attendance prizes. The same applies to the full season perfect attendance prizes.

TICKET TRANSFER OPTIONS

If you can’t go to the game, transfer your tickets to someone who can!

We want to make sure as many people as possible have the opportunity to see the Razorbacks play every single game. If you can’t make the game, log in to your account and transfer them to someone who can by using this step-by-step process.

If you transfer your tickets to someone who goes, this will count toward our Attendance Rewards Program and you will remain qualified for the different eligibility rewards outlined above.

Additionally, as an extension of our “Seats for Soldiers” program for Razorback Football, you can make an in-kind donation of your tickets to local veterans and active military personnel. Through our existing partnership with Vet Tix, you can donate your tickets via the transfer process by sending them to donate@vettix.org. Mobile tickets must be transferred no later than 24 hours before the event date for WEEKDAY games and no later than 48 hours before the event date for WEEKEND games.

