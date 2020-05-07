Chris Crutchfield one of many ties between Arkansas & Oklahoma

The storylines will be endless when Arkansas and Oklahoma meet on the hardwood in December, and one of those storylines focuses on the connection Arkansas Associate Head Coach Chris Crutchfield has with the Hogs’ opponent.

From 2011 until Eric Musselman hired him away to Arkansas in 2019, Crutchfield was an assistant, then Associate Head Coach under Lon Kruger at Oklahoma.

“Crutch didn’t really know, I mean he found out about it yesterday, actually,” said Musselman on Wednesday when asked about Coach Crutchfield’s reaction to the news, “Obviously he’s got tremendous respect for Coach Kruger, as I do. I think he thought it was a great game as well.”

Musselman, who coached under Kruger with the Atlanta Hawks from 2000-2002, reached out to his former boss about hiring Crutchfield.

“Crutch had been close on a couple of head jobs. He has three sons, his youngest son had just graduated when Muss came in a year ago,” Kruger said in an interview on Wednesday, “I thought Crutch was exactly what Muss was looking for, and the more we talked about it I thought it was good for Crutch to go over there have a big impact and broaden his network if you will, and it turned out well. They had a good season, and Crutch did a good job.”

Crutchfield was a big part of the recruitment of Buddy Hield and Trae Young at Oklahoma, and has already shown how good of a recruiter we can be at Arkansas. In addition to being named a top 30 coach to watch by The Athletic, in a recent episode of The Hog Pod with Bo Mattingly, Crutchfield said,

“He {Musselman} wanted someone with major college experience from a recruiting standpoint, and he also wanted someone that knew this region of the country from a recruiting standpoint. It’s all about relationships, and my whole recruiting philosophy has been about building those relationships with people, get to know their families, get to know their interests, and try to figure out, not an angle so to speak, but what drives them. Then I can sell that particular University, I can sell myself, and I can sell my head coach.”

Arkansas and Oklahoma as scheduled to meet in 2020 & 2021 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. Yes, Crutchfield also has ties to the city of Tulsa as well. From 2007-2011 he was an assistant coach at Oral Roberts.