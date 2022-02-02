First and foremost, get the ball to number one JD Notae early! He is only about an hour away from Covington, which is where he was born and raised. He will have about 50 family members coming out to see him play and he is the number one scorer in the league and is also number one in steals as well. He is the engine to this offense and if is oiled up and ready to go, the team will follow his footsteps. He also needs to stay out of foul trouble so that he can stay on the floor longer than he was against West Virginia.

Secondly, feed the big man the ball. The big man I’m referring to is Jaylin Williams. A forward who has absolutely being playing like a mad man during this six game win streak. Averaging 15 points per game, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, and almost 2 blocks. Williams seems more healthier than ever now and it couldn’t have came at a more perfect time. He also handles the ball much more than big men do around the country. It’s very rare, but it has been working with this new big starting five for Coach Muss. Jaylin has also got more confident with shooting the ball from three and from mid-range.

Thirdly, keep the hammer down on defense! The Razorbacks have held 4 out of the last 6 teams under 65 points which is tough to do in any league. Let alone the SEC. When they faced Texas A&M they had more than 65, but shot less than 40 percent from the field. Defense needs to continue to be a staple for this team from behind the arc and with two point field goals as well. It hasn’t been that long ago when the Hogs struggled to defend the three against Oklahoma and Northern Iowa.

Lastly, don’t overlook this Georgia team like Alabama did. They have one win in conference play, but they play their basketball at home. Every last win that they have had this year comes from playing at home. They also have a top 10 SEC scorer on their team and another who sits atop the league with making three point shots. Make it tough for those two to shoot the ball. Make it uncomfortable for those guys to shoot the ball and get other guys involved.

Overall they need to continue the same formula that they have been going by in these last six games. Take care of the basketball, rebound the basketball at a high clip, get out on the Fastbreak and get some easy buckets, get more comfortable shooting behind the arc, and tonight may be the night that we see a lot more Razorbacks gets some clock such as Jax Robinson, Chris Lykes, KK Robinson, and more.