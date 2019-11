Arkansas senior tight end Cheyenne O’Grady is no longer on the roster after a Sunday night meeting with Razorbacks head coach Chad Morris. O’Grady was suspended for the Mississippi State game.

The senior from Fayetteville finishes his 2019 season with 33 catches for 372 yards and 3 touchdowns. O’Grady leaves the Hogs as the all-time leader in touchdown receptions for a tight end with 12.

For his career O’Grady finishes with 80 catches for 858 yards and those 12 touchdowns.