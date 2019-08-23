Clary Continues to Improve at Center

Fayetteville, AR-

The Hogs didn’t waste any time putting Fayetteville Native Ty Clary in the trenches right away in game action as a freshman in 2017. That season he started the first four games. Clary earned eleven starts last year making the move to center in week four. His play in fall camp has been ‘really good’ according to Chad Morris. He’s snapped the ball so much, Arkansas limited his time Wednesday in order to give newcomers Ricky Stromberg and Beaux Limmer some time.

“I expect Ty to have a really good year. He’s a leader and knows what we expect. I’ve definitely seen him mature over the course of our nineteen months here,” Morris said.

Clary and the Hogs kickoff August 31st at home against Portland State.