Davonte Davis, a 6-4 4-star guard out of Jacksonville, AR, signed with the Razorbacks during the early signing period in November of 2019.

It became official this past week as he joined the six other members of the 2020 class, the first signing class for Head Coach Eric Musselman, and a class ranked 6th in the country.

Davis, known by his nickname “Devo”, took the time to talk with Drew Amman and Kevin McPherson on Tuesday about his excitement to get his career as a Razorback started.