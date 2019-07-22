Cleveland State transfer Rasheem Dunn looking to set official visit date to Arkansas

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Cleveland State transfer Rasheem Dunn (6-2, 190, combo guard, Brooklyn, NY) said on Monday that he is working on setting up an official visit to Arkansas.

“I do plan to visit Arkansas,” Dunn said. “Hopefully we can get the dates settled. I’m on their timing, so when ever they get the dates settled in.”

Dunn will visit Siena on Tuesday and plans to visit St. John’s next week with New Mexico also in the mix for a visit. He’s also heard from Hawaii, George Mason, New Mexico State, and others.

Dunn never played at Cleveland State and would have been a fourth-year junior in 2019-20 after sitting out a redshirt-transfer season in ’18-19 following a two-year stint at St. Francis-Brooklyn of the Northeast Conference (NEC).

Dunn announced he was transferring on July 13, a day following the termintation of Dennis Felton as men’s head basketball coach at Cleveland State. He will seek an NCAA waiver for immediate playing eligibility in ’19-20, and should it be granted he will have two years to play two at his next stop.

As a sophomore at St. Francis in ’17-18, Dunn started 29 of 30 games, averaging 30.9 minutes, 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 stals while shooting 39.0% field goals (including 29.0% from 3) and 77.2% free throws. As a freshman in ’16-17, he started 11 of 30 games and averaged 29.9 minutes, 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 38.7% field goals (including 22.0% from 3) and 69.1% free throws.

Dunn has been in contact with Head Hog Eric Musselman and associate head coach Chris Crutchfield. He said even though schools like Siena and St. John’s are closer to home it does not necessarily mean an advantage for those schools in his recruitment.

“I’m grown enough to not be home sick,” Dunn said. “Just want to choose the school that’s best for me. I know Eric Mussleman, he recruited me and I’ve spoke with him a couple times, cool, stand up guy!”

Dunn talked about his development in the past year while he redshirted at Cleveland State.

“A lot of individual skill work, improving my long range shooting, change of speeds, reading the defense, passing accuracy,” he said. “Just improving more and more to be the player I can be to get to the next level.”

Linked below is a highlight reel from Rasheem Dunn’s sophomore season in 2017-18 at St. Francis-Brooklyn …