FAYETTEVILLE — No. 4 Arkansas is set to host the Fayetteville Regional this weekend with three schools coming to Fayetteville hoping to pull off an upset.

Arkansas will open regional action at 5 p.m. Friday against Princeton and televised on the SEC Network. Oregon will then take on Wichita State at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Here’s a closer look at the four teams in the Fayetteville Regional.

Arkansas (44-19)

Team Leaders

Danielle Gibson, .442 batting average

Linnie Malkin, 20 home runs

Gibson and Malkin, 63 RBI

KB Sides, SEC Player of the Year, .395, 12 home runs, 39 RBI.

Chenise Delce (SEC Pitcher of the Year) 2.19 ERA, 17-2 W-L, 33 appearances-21 starts, 128 innings pitched, 161 strikeouts, 33 walks.

Mary Haff, 2.79 ERA, 18-4 W-L, 32 appearances-19 starts, 133 innings, 140 strikeouts, 32 walks,

Oregon (31-17)

Team Leaders

Hanna Delgado, .372 batting average

Ariel Carson, 13 home runs

Allee Bunker, 39 RBI

Stevie Hansen, 13-8 W-L, 3.10 ERA, 115.1 innings, 120 strikeouts, 28 walks.

Wichita State (33-16)

Team Leaders

Sydney McKinney, .511 batting average

Addison Barnard, 32 home runs, 82 RBI

Alison Cooper, 18 appearances, 13 starts, 60.1 innings, 3.36 ERA, 8-3 W-L

Erin McDonald, 26 appearances, 16 starts, 103 innings, 4.01 ERA, 10-8 W-L

Catlin Bingham, 25 appearances, 14 starts, 100 innings, 4.27 ERA, 12-4 W-L

Princeton (27-15-2)

Team Leaders

Adrienne Chang, .368 batting average

Lauren Sablone, .330 batting average, 5 home runs

Serena Starks, .356 batting average, 27 RBI

Alexis Laudenslager, 1,93 ERA, 11-7 W-L, 25 appearances,19 starts, 109 innings.

Ali Blanchard, 2.65 ERA, 10-3 W-L, 22 appearances, 20 starts, 105.2 innings.

Schedule

Friday, May 20

Game 1: #1 Arkansas vs. #4 Princeton – 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2: #2 Oregon vs. #3 Wichita State – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m.

*Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 3:30 p.m.

*if necessary