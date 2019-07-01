Closer look at Arkansas recruiting; 5 to watch in Class of 2021

Arkansas’ Class of 2021 has seen Arkansas extend one scholarship offer, but more are likely to follow in the coming months.

Fort Smith Northside athlete Dreyden Norwood holds an offer from the Hogs as well as Mississippi State. Norwood, 6-1, 180, will play quarterback and defensive back for the Grizzlies this season. He and senior Matt Hollenbeck are battling at the quarterback spot. As a sophomore in just spot duty, Norwood completed 3-5 passes for 29 yards and ran for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Norwood has very good speed and is an outstanding student in the classroom. Here’s a story on Norwood from May 10 at Hogville.net.

Mena tight end Mason Brotherton, 6-4, 235, is a prospect to definitely watch in this class. He looked very good at Arkansas’ Elite Camp this summer. As a sophomore, Brotherton caught 27 passes for 476 yards and two touchdowns. He holds a couple of offers including one from Memphis. He will be the best tight end to come out of Mena since Mark Ford who later went on to be All-SWC at Houston.

Wynne two-way lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 280, was outstanding at an Arkansas line camp this summer. He is one to watch for an offer from the Hogs at some point. He has a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. He concentrated on the offensive line at the Arkansas camp though he will play both ways for Wynne much like he did as a sophomore.

Dumas running back Kylin James, 6-0, 215, looked good at the Arkansas two-day camp this summer as well. James has a couple of offers, but is a good candidate to add several more. As a sophomore, he rushed for 1,076 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 26 passes for 406 yards. He should have a bright future in college and will work to continue to improve his speed.

Bentonville linebacker Cole Joyce, 6-0, 215, turned some heads at Arkansas’ Elite Camp with his speed. He easily beat all the other linebackers present in the Fastest Man Competition. Joyce has already gained some offers and it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see the Hogs jump into the mix for him. As a sophomore, Joyce had 80 tackles, including four for loss, a sack, and three pass breakups.

