Closer Look at Class of 2021 By Position in Arkansas (QB)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2019 high school football season is nearing and the state has some prospects in the Class of 2021 who are hoping to have banner years as well as impress the college scouts.

At this time, Fort Smith Northside athlete Dreyden Norwood is the lone one to hold an offer from Arkansas. Norwood will play quarterback and in the secondary for the Grizzlies. He also holds an offer from Mississippi State. Norwood is slated to be at Arkansas’ cookout on July 26.

Here’s an early look at some quarterbacks in the state in 2021 to watch.

Quarterback

The state has several good quarterbacks in 2021, but the season should allow one or two to separate from the others. Right now they are all grouped up fairly evenly. Norwood, 6-1, 180, could even emerge as the best here and become more of a quarterback recruit than athlete. Norwood is competing against senior Matt Hollenbeck for the starting job. In very limited action in 2018 at quarterback, Norwood completed three of five passes for 29 yards and rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown.

A prospect with a lot of potential is Little Rock Parkview’s Landon Rogers, 6-5, 220. He has outstanding size and needs to continue to improve. As a sophomore, Rogers completed 52 of 95 passes for 545 yards and six touchdowns, but threw five interceptions. He also ran for seven touchdowns.

A quarterback who was outstanding as a sophomore was Marion’s Daedrick Cail, 6-1, 205. He passed for 2,336 yards and 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He helped lead the Patriots to an 8-3 record.

Joe T. Robinson’s Buddy Gaston, 6-4, 205, served as a backup last season. He still was able to pass for 496 yards and five touchdowns. Gaston could be ready for a breakout season in 2019.

North Little Rock’s Kareame Cotton, 6-2, 185, started for the 12-1 Charging Wildcats last season. He passed for 1,400 yards.