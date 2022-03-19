KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Freshman Kacie Hoffman’s first SEC at-bat resulted in a three-run jack to secure a come-from-behind, 4-3 road win for No. 10 Arkansas (18-4, 1-0) over No. 14 Tennessee (19-7, 2-1) Friday night to begin SEC play. The win also marks the Hogs’ 10th consecutive win.

Senior ace Mary Haff (7-2) went the distance, dealing 11 strikeouts in seven innings to electrify the Razorback defense. Haff held Tennessee scoreless in all but one inning and amassed several clutch strikeouts with runners in scoring positions, including a bases-loaded jam in the sixth. The Winter Haven, Fla., product has now amounted 15 double digit strikeout performances – the most in program history.

Senior Danielle Gibson powered the Hog offense, stringing together a team-high two hits. Sophomore Hannah Gammill continued her offensive outburst, reaching base three times on a single and being struck by pitches twice. Hoffman tied her career-high in RBIs with three on her fourth home run of the year. KB Sides, Taylor Ellsworth and Sam Torres scattered a hit each.

How It Happened

With both teams scoreless through the second frame, Tennessee gained a 3-0 lead on a three-run shot in the third.

Arkansas began chipping away in the fifth on a crucial Ellsworth two-out RBI single up the middle, driving in Sides from third.

After operating a scoreless bottom fifth by the Volunteers, Gammill reached first after getting scathed by a pitch for the second time. Next, Torres singled to right to position runners on first and second. Hoffman stepped in to pinch-hit in, slamming a three-run bang over left to give the Hogs their first lead of the night.

Haff worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom frame to amass her 10th strikeout.

Arkansas threatened again in the top of the seventh after Ellsworth walked and Gibson singled to left, but Tennessee fired back to hold the Hogs.

With Tennessee putting one runner on with one out due to an error, Arkansas forced a ground out and fly out to center to grab a series-opening victory.

Hog Highlights

Arkansas recorded its 10th-consecutive win

Hoffman tied her career-high in RBIs with three

The Razorbacks picked up their first win against Tennessee since March 23, 2019

Senior Mary Haff has amounted 15 double digit strikeout performances – the most in program history

Haff registered her second double digit strikeout performance of the season

Three pinch hitters have belted home runs for the Razorbacks this season

Up Next

Game two between the Razorbacks and Volunteers is 12 p.m. Saturday. All games this weekend are available on SEC Network+.