FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Arkansas men’s basketball 83-73 win over Abilene Christian University on Thursday night, Razorback head coach Eric Musselman, graduate forward Chandler Lawson, and sophomore guard Keyon Menifield spoke to the media.

The Razorbacks trailed by as many as nine points in the second half but fought back thanks to the play of Menifield, Khalif Battle, and 25 points from leading scorer Tramon Mark. However, the Hogs turned the ball over 17 times against the Wildcats.

“As a team, we got to improve in a lot of areas, as I’ve stated, and guys individually need to improve,” Musselman said. “We need guys to be able to put the ball on the deck and beat people off the dribble. Too much standing the first half.”

Lawson finished the game with nine points and nine assists, one shy of each for a double-double.

