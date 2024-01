FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Arkansas’ 66-63 loss to Mississippi State, Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors and sophomore forward Maryam Dauda spoke to the media.

Dauda recorded her first career double-double Thursday night with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Samara Spencer was right behind Dauda scoring 13 points. The Razorbacks were outscored 42-22 in the paint during the loss.

For the full press conferences, head to the videos above!