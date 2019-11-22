Coaching Ties: South Dakota’s Todd Lee, Former Assistant to Arkansas’ Eric Musselman

Fayetteville, AR-

Todd Lee will coach against his best friend Friday Night, and it’s a matchup of undefeated teams, 5-0 South Dakota at 4-0 Arkansas, led by Arkansas Head Coach Eric Musselman.

“I hate having to coach against friends, but we had this game signed and set on the schedule before Eric took the job at Arkansas,” Lee said. “I learned a ton from Eric working as his assistant in the CBA (1992-94 with the Rapid City Thrillers). He is so passionate about basketball, and one of the best coaches in college basketball, ” Lee notes.

Lee’s team is coming off a 71-56 win over SIU-Edwardsville. The Hogs beat Texas Southern Tuesday Night, 82-51. The Pig Trail Nation caught up with Lee to hear more about his coaching connections to Musselman. Lee is a former San Diego assistant (1989-92), having coached there at a different time as opposed to Musselman, who played there from’83 to ’87.

Lee also addresses the sharpshooting efforts from Isaiah Joe who is averaging 20.5 points per game.

Click the link above to hear more from Lee who has family connections to Bella Vista, Arkansas.

Tip-off is at 8 tonight from Bud Walton Arena.