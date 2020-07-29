Cole Cubelic Chooses Arkansas’ Treylon Burks as Breakout Player For 2020 Season

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic has chosen his Top 5 breakout players in the SEC this fall and University of Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks is No. 2 on the list.

Burks, who will be a sophomore from Warren High School, is coming off an impressive freshman season that saw him play 11 games with nine starts.

MY top 5 SEC offensive breakout players for 2020: pic.twitter.com/wYc5zTpmzo — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) July 24, 2020

In 2019, Burks did a little bit of everything for the Hogs. He caught 29 passes for 475 yards. His receptions were third on the team behind Mike Woods and Cheyenne O’Grady, but the yards were tops on the squad.

In addition, Burks rushed nine times for 35 yards and was 0-1 passing. He returned 12 punts for 130 yards (10.8 per return) and 19 kickoff returns for 226 yards (22.6 per return). His longest punt return was 32 yards and 42 on kickoff returns.

Arkansas won a big recruiting battle when Burks opted to stay in the state to play college football. He was a standout for Bo Hembree at Warren. If there is one oddity about all of Burks’ success at Arkansas last fall was he never got a touchdown. He never had any trouble getting into the end zone while with the Lumberjacks and look for him to score early on this fall and repeat it numerous times throughout the course of the season.