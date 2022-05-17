FAYETTEVILLE — College Football News has released its spring predictions for each football team’s record this fall during the regular season.

College Football News broke it down by conferences including the SEC. The best record projected in the SEC is Alabama with 11 victories. Georgia is right behind them at 10.5 wins.

The projection for Arkansas is seven wins. That would project them at tied for No. 5 in the SEC West and ninth overall in the SEC. If one feels the seven wins in the regular season is too low they might take solace the prediction for the Hogs last year was 5.5 and they won eight.

With the Tide at the top of the SEC West here’s who, in order, follows. Texas A&M (9.5), LSU (8.5), Ole Miss (8), Arkansas (7), Auburn (7) and Mississippi State (6.5).

After Georgia in the SEC East are Florida (8.5), Tennessee (8), Kentucky (7.5), South Carolina (6.5), Missouri (6), Vanderbilt (3).

Here’s College Football News’ spring predictions for the SEC regular season in 2021 as well as actual win total by each school.

Florida — Projected 9 wins, actually won 6.

Georgia — Projected 10.5 wins, actually won 11.

Kentucky — Projected 7.5 wins, actually won 9.

Missouri — Projected 7.5 wins, actually won 6.

South Carolina — Projected 5 wins, actually won 6.

Tennessee — Projected 7 wins, actually won 7.

Vanderbilt — Projected 3.5 wins, actually won 2.

Alabama — Projected 11 wins, actually won 11.

Arkansas — Projected 5.5 wins, actually won 8.

Auburn — Projected 7 wins, actually won 6.

LSU — Projected 9.5 wins, actually won 6.

Mississippi State — Projected 6.5 wins actually won 7.

Ole Miss — Projected 7 wins, actually won 10.

Texas A&M — Projected 10 wins, won 8.