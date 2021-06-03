Collegiate Baseball Names Kevin Kopps its 2021 National Player of the Year

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps is now starting collect some national recognition for the work he has done as Arkansas’ closer this season.

Collegiate Baseball has named Kopps its 2021 National Player of the Year. Kopps has a record of 10-0 and also has earned 10 saves helping the Hogs to a 46-10 record.

Dave Van Horn was asked on Monday about the Golden Spikes Award, but what he said about Kopps also applies to this honor and many more he may recieve.

“How many games did he help us win, 18, 20 games?” Van Horn said.  “You take Kevin Kopps off the No. 1  ranked team in the country throughout most of this season  and we’re not here. So how important was he to our team?  Hugely important.”

Kopps and the No. 1 ranked Razorbacks will face NJIT on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Fayetteville Regional.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers