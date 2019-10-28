Colton Jackson Opts to Retire From Football Due to Injuries

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Senior left tackle Colton Jackson has battled injuries all season and he finally has decided to give up the sport.

Jackson has missed three games this season with injuries and played hurt in some of the others. He took to Twitter on Monday to announce his decision.

Earlier, Chad Morris had announced that Jackson was stepping away from the game due to injuries.

“I met with Colton Jackson just a little bit earlier, and Colton has really struggled with getting healthy and staying healthy,” Morris said. “It just seems like it’s something that continues to re-occur. He and his family have made the decision that he’s going to step away from football. He’s very upset and frustrating that he can’t get healthy and stay healthy.

“So I think he’s realized while he’ll still be a part of us and still be around and helping out younger guys out, he’s making the decision to step away.”

Did Jackson’s decision come as a surprise to you?

“It’s really tough,” Morris said. “It’s understandable. He and I, we’ve been talking for a few weeks now. I know he’s been talking with Coach (Dustin) Fry and his family. Just the frustration aspect of him not being able to get healthy and stay healthy. If it was his back, his foot, it was something that kept re-occuring. Last week he shared a little bit with me that he was spending a lot of time talking to his family about what’s next for him. Because if we could get him back healthy, it would probably be another week or so before he could get back in. So he came in today and we had that discussion. He and his family had spoken about it. I know he was very disappointed and very upset that he wasn’t able to finish.”

Joe Craddock also addressed Jackson’s situation.

“It’s sad to see Colton,” Craddock said. “I love Colton to death. He’s a guy that we felt like was always taking great news, he’s a leader in that room trying to get the other guys going. He’s been a warrior. He’s fought through a lot of pain that a lot of people don’t know about. In our two years that we’ve been here, he’s fought through a lot. I think he’s just kind of to the point of his career, last week at practice you could see he was trying to push through it but it was killing him. It’s really sad news to see him have to step up away. Like I said, we love Colton.”

Jackson signed with Arkansas in the Class of 2015 from Conway High School. He redshirted in 2015, played in three games in 2016, started 10 of 12 games in 2017 and then played in 10 in 2018.