Comeback falls short, Arkansas falls 78-77 to MSU

A win was a must on Saturday for Arkansas against Mississippi State. Unfortunately the Hogs lost a heart breaker 78-77.

Mason Jones started the game off hot, scoring 19 points in the first half, but it was Mississippi State who led at halftime 40-32.

Mississippi State took a 15 point lead at the 15:56 mark of the 2nd half, but the Razorbacks didn’t quit, battling back to cut the deficit to 5, 58-53, with 11:53 to play. The Bulldogs regained a 9 point lead, but then Arkansas once again cut it down to 4 with 3:52 left.

Arkansas had the lead, but lost it with .06 seconds left. 78-77 Mississippi State. Arkansas is now 4-8 in the SEC.