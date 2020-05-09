Confident Jalen St. John Brings Versatility Up Front

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

When the Razorbacks signed a dynamic offensive lineman from St. Louis, Jalen St. John, they picked up a Trench Hog who can play center, guard or tackle. St. John joined me via zoom to discuss his impressions of Arkansas, the process, how he chose the Hogs after decommitting from Mizzou, and his connection with Barry Odom, Sam Carter and Sam Pittman. St. John, 6’4, 300, chose Arkansas over Missouri and some other SEC Programs Ole Miss, Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

When Mizzou fired Odom November 30th, St. John immediately reopened his recruitment, making that announcement the next day. He visited the Hogs in January and fell in love with Fayetteville.

“At first, I had never been there, so I was like, there probably is nothing out here, nothing to do, and then I went out there, and it was nice. A lot of people don’t understand, they love you down there, it’s all about sports. The fans are amazing, it was just amazing, just a good campus, beautiful, one of the best campuses I’ve been to out of all campuses,” St. John said.

The Former Trinity Catholic Star was ranked as a four-star by Rivals.