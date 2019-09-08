Confused Hogs dominated By Rebels 31-17

Penalty plagued Arkansas fell behind Ole Miss early and after a 4th quarter defensive collapse failed to give head coach Chad Morris his first SEC win after the Hogs went 0-8 in conference play in his first season on the Hill.

Ole Miss took the opening kickoff and promptly went three and out. Treylon Burks took the punt and moved upfield for 13 yards to set the Hogs up at the Arkansas 31. The Razorbacks could not move the ball either but Ole Miss looked like different team offensively on its next possession. Matt Corral, who had struggled a week ago against Memphis, led the Rebels on a 13 play 85 yard drive putting Ole Miss on the scoreboard with a 2 yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore.

Arkansas responded with a couple of first downs moving the ball to the Ole Miss 48 before being forced to punt again. Corral then moved his team to the Arkansas 38 before the drive ran out of steam on a failed 4th down conversion attempt. The Hogs once again moved into Ole Miss territory but were forced into yet another punt.

After an Ole Miss punt, another nice return by Burks and an unusual illegal block penalty on the Rebels’ punter, Arkansas was able to start its next possession near midfield. This time the Hogs managed to get points as Connor Limpert bounced a field goal kick off the right upright but just good and Arkansas had cut the lead to 7-3.

Ole Miss quickly got those points back on a 33 yard field goal with 2:24 left in the half.

Hicks then drove Arkansas to the Rebels 31 but a second Limpert field goal attempt went wide right this time and the Hogs headed into halftime down 10-3.

Nick Starkel came in at quarterback out of the dressing room. The Hogs went three and out and Ole Miss looked like it might mound another scoring drive after the punt but on 4th and 1 from the Arkansas 30 Corral fumbled and Joe Foucha fell on it at the 27.

That gave the offense a jump start as Starkel threw a touchdown pass to Trey Knox but the play was nullified on an ineligible receiver call. Still, after the penalty was assessed, Arkansas moved the ball to the Ole Miss 38 before a 4th down attempt came up just short.

Ole Miss took that stop and aided by a key face mask call moved 71 yards in 8 plays to take a 17-3 lead on a 1 yard run by Scottie Phillips. Arkansas then took the kickoff and moved 41 yards in five plays but a Devwah Whaley fumble killed another drive as the mistakes continued to add up.

The defense stepped up at that point. Kamren Curl took an Ole Miss fumble in midair and raced 69 yard for the Hogs’ first touchdown of the game, narrowing the Rebels lead to 17-10.

The seven point deficit didn’t last long. Corral found Moore on a 46 yard touchdown pass as the score went to 24-10.

The score was 31-10 when Starkel finally led the Hogs to their only offensive touchdown in the game on a 7 play, 81 yard drive capped by a 6 yard touchdown pass to Koilan Jackson for the final 31-17 score.

Starkel was one of the few bright spots in the game for the Razorbacks. In just one half of play he was 17 of 24 through the air for 201 yards compared to a 7 of 16 effort by Hicks for 98 yards passing in the first half. However a stout Ole Miss defense allowed the Hogs, who fell to 1-1 with the loss, just 61 yards on the ground.