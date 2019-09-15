Connor Limpert, Sam Loy Key Contributors on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What kicker Connor Limpert and punter Sam Loy did won’t get as much publicity as some other players did at their positions, but both were big on Saturday.

Limpert is a senior while Loy is a junior transfer from Colorado. Limpert and Loy both bounced back from average games at Ole Miss. It didn’t go unnoticed by Chad Morris following Arkansas’ 55-34 victory over Colorado State.

“Special teams, Connor Limpert gave us a huge momentum boost,” Morris said. “That kick probably would have went from 65. When that kick came off his foot, it was a rocket. It was great to see him respond after missing one last week. I thought Sam Loy punted the ball very well. Our special teams in general overall did a really good job. It was great to see.”

Limpert kicked field goals from 54- and 22-yards. He was also perfect on seven point after touchdowns. He had 10 kickoffs and five of them resulted in touchbacks.

Against Ole Miss the previous Saturday, Limpert made a 36-yard one when it hit the upright and fell through. He later missed a 43-yard attempt. He did have two touchbacks on three kickoffs in Oxford. Morris though never wavered on his support for Limpert following the Ole Miss game.

“With Connor, he’s been very reliable and very dependable for this program,” Morris said this past Monday. “I have no other indication that he won’t continue to be that way. It was just one of those nights.”

Loy punted four times against the Rams averaging 44 yards per attempt. That compared to his 35.7 yards per punt on six attempts against the Rebels. He did have two die inside the Ole Miss 20. His first punt in Oxford was 51 yards and Morris talked about Loy following that game.

“I did think that, obviously, if the first punt was going to be any indication of what it was going to look like the rest of the night, I thought he was fixing to have a great night punting the ball,” Morris said. “I thought that we put him in too many what we call pin-punt situations, where we’re trying to get the ball inside the 20-yard line and we couldn’t ever get the ball to turn over. But that’s something we’re going to continue to work.”

Arkansas (2-1) will host San Jose State (1-1) on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.