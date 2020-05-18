Connor Vanover working on strength and quickness ahead of 2020-21 season

When the 2020-21 season begins, Arkansas fans will see Connor Vanover in action for the first time in a non-scrimmage setting.

The Little Rock, AR, native, who transferred to Arkansas last year from California, stands out. He’s a 7-3′ forward with a 7-5′ wing span. He can post up and work his game in the paint, but he can also step out and hit the three.

“There’s not very many people with my size who have the touch like I do,” says Vanover, “I think being able to stretch out the defense is one big thing that I can do.”

Catching up with Vanover while he’s at home in Little Rock, we asked him what’s part of his game he’s been focusing on.

“A lot of what I’ve been trying to focus on is my strength, quickness and ability to run up and down the court. I feel like for me being my height and size that’s one of the most important things to do to hold my own down on the post, and to also be able to run with all the other guys,” adds Vanover.

Connor’s mom, Robyn, played basketball at Arkansas from 1986-89, and he says he’s looking forward to representing the Razorbacks and playing in Bud Walton Arena.

“I am excited to see what is in store. I am ready to see what these young guys have to bring to the table along with the ones that sat out. I feel like with us we will have a lot of experience to bring to the table. All these new guys with all the talent they have we will be able to mix really well, and really gel to make something good out of this season.”