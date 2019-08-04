Corey Williams times two is double the D1 fun for Arkansas

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — When Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman made his first addition to the Razorbacks’ staff on April 24, he not only brought in NCAA Division 1 head coaching experience with the hiring of Corey Williams, but he brought D1 talent into Arkansas in Corey Williams, Jr.

2022 Corey Williams, Jr. (6-2 guard, sophomore-to-be at Fayetteville High School) started the spring playing up with 16U Team M.O.A.M. before relocating to Northwest Arkansas and finishing out the summer playing up with Arkansas-based 16U Woodz Elite.

A trip to Little Rock on Saturday provided a first in-person glimpse of Williams, Jr.’s game going against some of the top players in the state at an event held on the campus of Little Rock Mills.

Williams, Jr., talked about recruiting and his interest in Arkansas.

“They’re talking to me, my Dad, and I’ve just gotta keep working and trusting what everybody’s telling me, the coaches.

“I love that gym (the Hogs’ on-campus practice facility). I’d love to be a Razorback one day.”

Williams, Jr., has the makings for an eventual D1 destination, and his biggest strength is his 3-point shot.

“Yeah, I think the 3-ball is the strength of my game,” Williams, Jr., said Saturday. “I work on it a lot every day. I think shooting’s going to get me to the next level, but I’ve got to continue to work on getting to the basket …”

Williams said he’s already bonding with his Fayetteville High School teammates, a group that includes 2021 big man Tamaury Releford, 2021 Landon Glasper, and 2022 Isaiah Releford.

“We hang out, talk every day,” Williams, Jr., said. “They’re all good. We’ve got some good pieces to be a good team.”

Williams, Sr. — the head coach at Stetson the last six years (2013-2019) before coming to Arkansas — was on hand Saturday to watch his son.

Linked below are highlights of Corey Williams, Jr., in action Saturday and earlier this summer …

'22 Corey Williams, Jr. @cjupnextt (6-2 CG, Fayetteville) is confident & lethal from 3 … he's going to be a nice addition for the Purple 'Dogs in '19-20 … pic.twitter.com/udUOC73Vyd — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) August 4, 2019

'22 Corey Williams @cjupnextt (6-2 CG, Fayetteville) is wet in the Rock! Played up w/16U Team M.O.A.M. (spring) & 16U Woodz Elite (July) … pic.twitter.com/G9GFXO7eY5 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) August 3, 2019

Get to know his name, 'cuz '22 guard Corey Williams, Jr. @cjupnextt of Fayetteville can ball! From Texas GASO action w/16U Woodz Elite last weekend … pic.twitter.com/OGgD822Etx — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 17, 2019