FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – With Treylon Burks gone, many are questioning the wide receiver room for the Arkansas Razorbacks heading into the 2022 season.

However, Sam Pittman and Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles say after four weeks of practice and two scrimmages, it’s not a concern of theirs.

“We heard that on that the WR’s was the biggest question mark. I think that’s why we took a person, everybody in the room, and I think we just made it our mission to be great every day and be consistent,” says Warren Thompson.

Pittman has made the comment after practice that Warren Thompson has blown him away with his progress this year to last, saying he’s seeing stuff he didn’t know he had in him.

“I just as have tried to change my mentality and my mental approach to the game. So like, you know, that’s great that you hear that from, but I had that, and I knew I had to be better since I played the last game, Penn State. So I knew I had to get better from that moment. And I made that my mission and my goal,” says Thompson.

It’s not just Pittman who’s noticing a new and improved Warren Thompson, defensive back Myles Slusher also with some nice things to say.

“Definitely Warren’s route running like is definitely like. You could just tell he’d been put in the craft. I mean, he was already a great route runner, but you could just tell the extra work he put in this year,” says Slusher.

Thompson is establishing himself as a standout target for KJ Jefferson, Slusher, and coaches, saying senior transfer Matt Landers is also going to be tough to keep behind.

“He’s got speed, he can run routes, he could catch the ball a high radius, he’s got a big radius on him, so we also getting better guarding these sorts of guys that way we can be better for the games,” says Slusher.