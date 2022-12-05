FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV was named the SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced today. Council, who leads the SEC in both scoring and minutes played, averaged 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 70 percent from the field in wins over Troy and San Jose State.

Versus Troy, Council scored 27 points which were his second-best career scoring effort. He scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half as Arkansas erased a two-point halftime deficit. Arkansas ended the game on a 19-3 run with a 17-0 spurt thanks to Council pumping in 13 during the run, including 11 points during the 17-0 span.

On Saturday versus San Jose State, Council scored 17 points. He only missed one shot attempt, going 5-of-6 from the field (including 1-of-1 from 3PT) and 6-of-6 from the free throw line. With Arkansas up just three (44-41 with 17:27 left), the Razorbacks went on a 23-7 run, including Council scoring all 10 of his second-half points. He added three steals in the win as well.

Council is the only Razorback to score in double figures in all eight games this season. He and the Razorbacks return to action tomorrow (Tuesday – Dec. 6) versus UNC Greensboro. Tipoff is set for 6 pm and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

