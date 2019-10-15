A Couple of Arkansas Starters Practicing in Green Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A couple of Arkansas starters were practicing on Tuesday, but wearing green protective jerseys.

Junior running back Rakeem Boyd and sophomore safety Joe Foucha had green jerseys on. Boyd was injured against Kentucky on Saturday night. In Tuesday’s practice he reached up to catch a pass and appeared to be in a lot of pain afterward though he continued practicing.

Boyd leads Arkansas in rushing with 106 carries for 617 yards and has scored a team-leading five touchdowns. He has nine receptions for 50 yards.

Foucha is fourth on the team in tackles with 35 including 20 solo. He has one interception, three pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery.

Senior left tackle Colton Jackson missed the Kentucky game with a concussion. Chad Morris was asked on Monday if he expected Jackson to play this week?

“He was out there yesterday at practice last night,” Morris said. “I anticipate him playing this week and being a part of our rotation, back into that starting rotation. But it was something that’s been carrying on for a few weeks with him and we wanted to make sure he’s back fully healthy before he’s ready to go.”

Jackson was practicing again on Tuesday without any protective jersey. He was replaced in the starting lineup this past Saturday by junior Myron Cunningham.

Arkansas will host Auburn on Saturday at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network. The game in Reynolds Razorback Stadium is the first since Sept. 21.



