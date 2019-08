FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Three members of the Arkansas football team have been named to the 2019 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team.

Senior linebacker De’Jon Harris was selected to the second team defensive squad, while senior defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and junior defensive back Kamren Curl were placed on the third team unit by the league coaches. After SEC Media Day, Harris (second) and Agim (third) were picked to the media’s preseason all-conference squad.