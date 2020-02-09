Crouser Claims Millrose Games Shot Put

NEW YORK CITY, NY – Arkansas volunteer assistant coach Ryan Crouser opened his season with a shot put victory at the 113th Millrose Games on Saturday, producing a world-leading mark of 72-9 ¾ (22.19).

Joe Kovacs, the 2019 World champion, finished second with a toss of 70-0 ¼ (21.34) as Payton Otterdahl placed third with a 69-2 ¾ (21.10).

Featuring the shot put in the middle of the infield at the Armory Track & Field Center, Crouser and Kovacs each opened the competition with identical marks of 69-8 ¼ (21.24) to lead the field of six throwers.

Crouser, who set the Millrose Games meet record of 73-3 ¼ (22.33) last year, improved his mark in three consecutive rounds, from 70-10 (21.69) in round three to 71-2 (21.69) and then his winning effort in round five. Kovacs bettered the 70-foot distance once, in the third stanza.

The 2016 Olympic champion, Crouser is in his first season as a volunteer assistant with the Razorbacks. His Millrose meet record set in 2019 ranks fourth in the world all-time and third among Americans.

For more information on Arkansas Track & Field, follow @RazorbackTF on Twitter.