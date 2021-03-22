D1Baseball Has New No. 1 Team, But SEC, Hogs Included, Still Dominating

FAYETTEVILLE — As expected, there’s a new No. 1 team in the nation this week according to D1Baseball and it’s Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt went 3-1 this week losing only to South Carolina 6-5 on Sunday after winning the first two games of the series.

Arkansas fell from No. 1 to No. 2 following a loss to Oklahoma on Tuesday and then falling to Alabama Friday night. The Friday loss was 16-1 and was the third game in a row the Hogs lost so it appeared they could take a big tumble in the rankings this week. But Arkansas bounced back to defeat the Tide on Saturday and Sunday.

The SEC dominates the poll with Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Florida ranked 3-5 giving the SEC the top five spots in the poll. Tennesssee (12), LSU (22) and South Carolina (25) are also in the Top 25.

Click here for the D1Baseball rankings.

Click here for SEC standings.