FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – In 2015, Arkansas had one of their best season’s over the last decade winning eight games including a win in the Liberty Bowl over Kansas State. Two years later, Bret Bielema and his staff, including Sam Pittman and Dan Enos, were let go.

Seven years later, now head coach Sam Pittman has brought Enos back to Fayetteville in attempt to recapture the “magic” of the 2015 season.

Our Evan Kamikow has more on Enos’ return.