FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball’s head coach Courtney Deifel announced the hiring of former Razorback Danielle Gibson Whorton as assistant coach Friday. The program’s first two-time NFCA All-American, Gibson Whorton will assist with the program’s offense and defense.

“I could not be more excited to announce Danielle Gibson Whorton as the newest member of our Razorback coaching staff,” said Deifel. “Danielle not only represented Razorback softball at the highest level both on and off the field, she has also quickly made a name for herself as one of the brightest young coaching minds in the game. Getting to bring Danielle home and work alongside her is one of the proudest moments of my coaching career. She is the perfect addition to complete our staff, and I cannot wait to get to work.”

Gibson Whorton spent the 2022 season as a volunteer assistant at Georgia. While in Athens, Gibson Whorton guided Georgia hitters to four All-SEC honors, four NFCA All-Region accolades and two NFCA All-America selections.

“I’m ecstatic to be returning to Fayetteville in a new and exciting role. Joining Coach Deifel, Coach Meuchel and Coach Gasso is an experience I couldn’t pass up,” said Gibson Whorton. “It’s home for my husband and has become home for me. It all made sense. How fortunate am I to have an opportunity to push this amazing program forward outside of my playing days? New opportunities come with new challenges, and I cannot wait to get started. We will Call the Hogs on The Hill once again.”

Gibson Whorton assisted with the Bulldogs’ offense in 2023, helping Georgia sit among the nation’s best in several categories. On a national scale, Georgia ranked second in slugging percentage (.578), fourth in home runs (92), sixth in home runs per game (1.61), 12th in scoring (6.18) and 14th in batting average (.318).

Gibson Whorton had a prolific four-year playing career for the Razorbacks from 2019-22. She set single-season school records in batting average (.445), hits (81), RBI (70) and total bases (155) as a senior in 2022. She was named a Top 10 Finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year along with racking up NFCA First Team All-America, NFCA First Team All-South Region, First Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive team honors in her final year. The Murrieta, Calif., native’s 70 RBIs and 155 total bases paced the SEC. Gibson Whorton led the SEC in RBI (33) and total bases (65) during conference play while sharing the conference lead with 10 home runs and ranking second in hits with 32. Piecing together a team-best 26 multi-hit games, she powered a dangerous Razorback offense that achieved several single-season program records in 2022. She became Arkansas’ all-time RBI and total bases leader during her senior season.

As a junior in 2021, Gibson Whorton earned NFCA Second Team All-America status. In addition, she reeled in Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team honors.

Gibson Whorton was drafted by Athletes Unlimited in spring 2022 and recently concluded her second professional season in Rosemont, Ill.

She completed her bachelor’s of science degree in Psychology from Arkansas in 2022. Gibson Whorton married her husband Mallie in 2021.